Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spark renewed engagement rumors with loved-up dates!

New York, New York - Looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting even cozier! The two were recently seen on a few cute dates, and fans are already suspecting a possible engagement. Could their outfit colors be a hint?

Pop superstar Taylor Swift (r.) and her boyfriend Travis Kelce (l.) hold hands while getting flooded with paparazzi on their way to Lucali's pizza joint. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@theswiftsociety

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night, the 34-year-old singer and her tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce were seen on a lovely date night in Brooklyn.

The two lovebirds were photographed hand-in-hand as they entered Lucali, a popular pizza place, per PageSix.

Taylor opted for a chic and casual look, wearing an oversized black blazer paired with a sheer black top and shorts.

She accessorized the outfit with a black handbag and knee-high black boots, finishing the look with her blonde hair flowing down.

Travis, on the other hand, dressed in a white sweater tank, striped trousers, and a gold chain, spicing his outfit up with a black baseball cap and black Nike sneakers.

Before their dinner date, the couple were spotted partying with the 34-year-old NFL star's teammates, including Patrick Mahomes, at Prime Social. Travis allegedly rented out the entire rooftop bar for the fun-filled night.

But the partying didn't end there!