Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spark renewed engagement rumors with loved-up dates!
New York, New York - Looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting even cozier! The two were recently seen on a few cute dates, and fans are already suspecting a possible engagement. Could their outfit colors be a hint?
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night, the 34-year-old singer and her tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce were seen on a lovely date night in Brooklyn.
The two lovebirds were photographed hand-in-hand as they entered Lucali, a popular pizza place, per PageSix.
Taylor opted for a chic and casual look, wearing an oversized black blazer paired with a sheer black top and shorts.
She accessorized the outfit with a black handbag and knee-high black boots, finishing the look with her blonde hair flowing down.
Travis, on the other hand, dressed in a white sweater tank, striped trousers, and a gold chain, spicing his outfit up with a black baseball cap and black Nike sneakers.
Before their dinner date, the couple were spotted partying with the 34-year-old NFL star's teammates, including Patrick Mahomes, at Prime Social. Travis allegedly rented out the entire rooftop bar for the fun-filled night.
But the partying didn't end there!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dress elegantly for wedding in NYC
On Saturday night, the Karma singer and her boyfriend made another show-stopping public appearance to attend a wedding in New York City.
According to TMZ, they were seen pulling up to Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan for the wedding of model Karen Elson to the music studio's owner Lee Foster.
Taylor looked effortlessly stunning in a long creamy white floral dress, white heels, and a striking red lip while Travis opted for a classic all-black look.
The black and white vibes of their recent outfits have sparked fan theories of a possible engagement, coupled with the sheer romance that could practically be felt by the duo through a screen.
"Those two are so engaged! You can never convince me otherwise," one fan commented on X.
Do you think he could pop the question without the media finding out?
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Shutterstock, Screenshot/X/@theswiftsociety