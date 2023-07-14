Is Jake Paul the secret weapon for the Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight?
Dorado, Puerto Rico - Jake Paul has issued a multi-million dollar deal to make the rumored Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight a reality.
Is Jake Paul the battling billionaires' secret weapon?
During a recent episode of his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the influencer-turned-boxer proposed he could raise $100 million to host the event if Musk and Zuckerberg agree to "take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity."
"We can guarantee that money," he added.
The idea came about last month when Musk seemed to joke on social media about challenging Zuckerberg to a "cage match," to which the tech rival responded, "Send me location."
The possible face-off has since been shrouded in mystery and rumors, as a date nor a venue have been set for the match.
Is Jake Paul about to make the Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight happen?
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White said he has been in contact with Musk and Zuck, and both are definitely interested in setting it up.
Yet Paul slammed White on his podcast, saying White previously refused to host his fights because he claimed to be against "gimmick fights."
"All of a sudden, he wants to jump on this train so badly and make it go into the UFC," Paul said. "To me, that's just ironic."
Paul added that if the tech moguls are "true about their word, doing it for charity and doing it for a bigger cause," then they shouldn't partner with "someone who's a piece of s**t like Dana White."
Could Jake Paul be the one to make this match actually happen?
Cover photo: Collage: ALAIN JOCARD, JOSH EDELSON, & FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP