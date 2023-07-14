Is Jake Paul the secret weapon for the Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight?

Dorado, Puerto Rico - Jake Paul has issued a multi-million dollar deal to make the rumored Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight a reality.

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul (r.) offered Elon Musk (l.) and Mark Zuckerberg $100 million to host their rumored cage fight in the Middle East for charity. © Collage: ALAIN JOCARD, JOSH EDELSON, & FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP

Is Jake Paul the battling billionaires' secret weapon?

During a recent episode of his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, the influencer-turned-boxer proposed he could raise $100 million to host the event if Musk and Zuckerberg agree to "take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity."

"We can guarantee that money," he added.

The idea came about last month when Musk seemed to joke on social media about challenging Zuckerberg to a "cage match," to which the tech rival responded, "Send me location."

The possible face-off has since been shrouded in mystery and rumors, as a date nor a venue have been set for the match.