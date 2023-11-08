Jake Paul will finally fight a pro boxer with Andre August showdown

Orlando, Florida - It's been a long time coming, but Jake Paul is finally stepping into the ring with a legitimate boxer!

Jake Paul (l) is finally stepping into the ring with a legitimate boxer, Andre August, in a fight that will test Paul's legitimacy in boxing. © Screenshot / Instagram / Jakepaul & augustboypromotions

On Wednesday, Paul announced that he would step into the boxing ring against a seasoned opponent, Andre August, in Orlando, Florida, on December 15.

August boasts an impressive professional record of 10 wins and one loss, riding a five-fight winning streak.

While this fight might not set the internet on fire like some of Paul's previous bouts, it marks a crucial milestone in his pursuit of a world championship title.

In recent years, he's been taking on former UFC stars, but now, he's ready to face a legitimate boxer in August.

The buildup to this showdown promises to be quite the spectacle, as August has already boldly declared his intention to put an end to the 26-year-old's boxing career, adding an extra layer of drama to the upcoming match.

"Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team, and the resources, but he doesn't have my hunger," August said via ESPN. "When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good."