Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism in Instagram post about "fake friends"
Los Angeles, California - Jamie Foxx has issued an apology after the star was accused of antisemitism in his latest social media post.
On Friday, the 55-year-old shared an Instagram post that read, "They killed this dude name Jesus...What do you think they'll do to you?"
The post has been deleted, but screenshots of it quickly circulated on other platforms as users deemed it antisemitic, leading Foxx to issue an apology for his "choice of words" on Saturday.
"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," the Spider-Man: No Way Home star wrote on Instagram.
"I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more."
In one screenshot spread online, Friends star Jennifer Aniston was listed as one of the accounts that had liked the deleted post, which led her to issue her own response on social media as well.
Jennifer Aniston hits back at claims she "liked" Jamie Foxx's controversial post
"This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident." Aniston wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday.
"And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism."
It remains unclear if the viral screenshot showing 54-year-old's "like" was photoshopped or not.
The viral social media controversy comes after Foxx returned to the spotlight following his serious health scare in April.
