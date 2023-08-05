Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism in Instagram post about "fake friends"

Los Angeles, California - Jamie Foxx has issued an apology after the star was accused of antisemitism in his latest social media post.

Jamie Foxx has stirred controversy online with a cryptic Instagram post on Friday that some have called out as antisemitic. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Friday, the 55-year-old shared an Instagram post that read, "They killed this dude name Jesus...What do you think they'll do to you?"

The post has been deleted, but screenshots of it quickly circulated on other platforms as users deemed it antisemitic, leading Foxx to issue an apology for his "choice of words" on Saturday.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," the Spider-Man: No Way Home star wrote on Instagram.

"I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent. To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more."

In one screenshot spread online, Friends star Jennifer Aniston was listed as one of the accounts that had liked the deleted post, which led her to issue her own response on social media as well.