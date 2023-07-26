Jamie Foxx feels the love after health scare: "Guess who's back?!"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Actor Jamie Foxx has received support from his friend and singer Tank following his health crisis – and he's giving the love right back.

Jamie Foxx (r.) was showered with love by his friend, Tank, who celebrated the star's return to Hollywood and shared a photo of the two on Instagram (l.). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx &therealtank

The 55-year-old multi-hyphenate star is continuing to receive an outpouring of well-wishes from his famous friends amid his road to recovery.

On Tuesday, Foxx got a shoutout from the Maybe I Deserve singer on Instagram, who posted a pic of the friends striking a pose while looking dashing in matching tuxedos.

"Guess who's back?! @iamjamiefoxx i promise the world is a better place with you in it," Tank wrote in the caption, adding, "Love u bro."

Jamie thanked his friend in the comments section by using three heart-emojis and writing, "means the world to me."

Foxx showed more appreciation for the R&B crooner by reposting the pic on his IG story.