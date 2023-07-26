Jamie Foxx feels the love after health scare: "Guess who's back?!"
Las Vegas, Nevada - Actor Jamie Foxx has received support from his friend and singer Tank following his health crisis – and he's giving the love right back.
The 55-year-old multi-hyphenate star is continuing to receive an outpouring of well-wishes from his famous friends amid his road to recovery.
On Tuesday, Foxx got a shoutout from the Maybe I Deserve singer on Instagram, who posted a pic of the friends striking a pose while looking dashing in matching tuxedos.
"Guess who's back?! @iamjamiefoxx i promise the world is a better place with you in it," Tank wrote in the caption, adding, "Love u bro."
Jamie thanked his friend in the comments section by using three heart-emojis and writing, "means the world to me."
Foxx showed more appreciation for the R&B crooner by reposting the pic on his IG story.
What is happening with Jamie Foxx's health?
The latest shoutout and response from Jamie comes after the Ray star addressed fans' concerns and clone conspiracy theories directly with a video on social media over the weekend. It is the first time the public has seen him since his hospitalization in April, after he suffered an incident which was reportedly near "fatal."
Though he didn't go into details over what occurred nearly three months ago, Foxx did reveal that he stayed off social media amid his recovery because he didn't want fans to see him with "tubes running out of me."
"But I'm coming back, and I'm able to work," he shared in the clip.
It looks like he'll get by with a little help from his friends, too.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx &therealtank