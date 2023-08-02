Jamie Foxx credits "lioness" for saving his life
Los Angeles, California - Actor Jamie Foxx honored his "courageous" sister Deidra Dixon in a sweet birthday tribute following his health scare.
The 55-year-old Grammy-winner has again credited his sister for saving his life after he was rushed to the hospital in April for a mystery medical complication and has been on the mend since.
His Tuesday photo dump featured a cute snap of the siblings followed by various pics of Dixon and a touching Instagram caption.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful sister @frequency11 "D," the star wrote.
"You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason."
Foxx also alluded to his reportedly near-fatal medical incident, adding, "And without you I would not be here, had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life."
"I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."
In his first time addressing fans last month, the Ray star revealed his sister and daughter Corrine "saved his life," while also clarifying rumors about his recovery.
"I went to hell and back," Foxx said. "And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back. And I'm able to work."
