Jamie Foxx reunites with ex after controversial "fake friends" Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - Actor Jamie Foxx has been spotted reuniting with his ex-girlfriend after his apology for his viral Instagram post and recent health scare.

Jamie Foxx has been keeping a low-profile since his controversial Instagram post and health issues. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 55-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer's recovery continues as he was seen with his ex Kristin Grannis on Friday.

Foxx sported a causal all black fit of a long-sleeved T-shirt, matching sweats, and shades while walking with Grannis, whom he shares daughter Anelise Bishop with.

The former couple were seemingly running errands in the first sighting of the Ray actor, whose recent IG post unintentionally caused controversy.

In the since-removed post, where he referenced "fake friends," Foxx wrote, "They killed this dude named Jesus. What do you think they'll do to you?! #fakefriends #fakelove," which led to many accusing him of being antisemitic.

The Day Shift actor, who was hospitalized in April for a mysterious medical incident, quickly apologized to the Jewish community, writing, "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more."