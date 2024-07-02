Jamie Foxx says he was "gone for 20 days" during his near-fatal health incident

Phoenix, Arizona - Actor Jamie Foxx has finally shared details about his health scare last April.

Jamie Foxx has shared more insight into his mystery medical complication last April. © KAYLA OADDAMS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 56-year-old Oscar-winner was recently filmed speaking with a crowd outside a Phoenix café about his scary hospitalization last year.

Foxx told fans, "Look, April 11, last year, bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days."

He continued, "I don't remember anything."

The Day Shift star was filming the Netflix comedy Back in Action when he was rushed to the hospital due to a "medical complication."

While Foxx hasn't outright clarified what his illness was, he did credit his sister and his daughter Corrine for "saving his life."

The Grammy-winning singer shared, "So they told me, I'm in Atlanta, they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot."

He explained, "The next doctor said something's going on up there," pointing to his head, adding, "I won't say it on camera."