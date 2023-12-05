Jamie Foxx reveals he "couldn't walk" after near-fatal health scare
Los Angeles, California - Actor Jamie Foxx addressed his mysterious health incident while accepting the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television.
On Monday, the 55-year-old Oscar winner emotionally reflected on his April hospitalization during his first public appearance since the scare.
"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," Foxx began in his acceptance speech for his performance in The Burial.
"It's crazy; I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk, too."
The Grammy winner still didn't disclose what exactly caused the reportedly near-fatal incident, yet he continued, "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."
"I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when you almost. When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel," he explained before jokingly adding, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light!"
Jamie Foxx drags "clone" rumors during acceptance speech
Foxx kept the jabs coming by addressing the wild rumors that he was "cloned."
"I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't s**t," he joked with the crowd.
The Day Shift actor, who was named in a sexual assault lawsuit last month, concluded by thanking his daughter Corrine, sister Deidra, and his A-list friends including, Lenny Kravitz and Taraji P Henson.
"I want to say six months ago I couldn't fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus,'" he shared.
