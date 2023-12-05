Jamie Foxx reveals he "couldn't walk" after near-fatal health scare

Los Angeles, California - Actor Jamie Foxx addressed his mysterious health incident while accepting the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television.

Jamie Foxx opened up about his horrific health scare during his first public appearance since his April hospitalization. © Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 55-year-old Oscar winner emotionally reflected on his April hospitalization during his first public appearance since the scare.

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things," Foxx began in his acceptance speech for his performance in The Burial.

"It's crazy; I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk, too."

The Grammy winner still didn't disclose what exactly caused the reportedly near-fatal incident, yet he continued, "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different."

"I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when you almost. When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel," he explained before jokingly adding, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light!"