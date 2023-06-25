Jamie Foxx is reportedly "recovering well" amid concerns over his absence

Atlanta, Georgia - Actor Jamie Foxx's family has reportedly given an update on the star's recovery two months after his mysterious health scare.

Jamie Foxx is said to be "recovering well" despite worry over the star's unexplained absence following his April health scare.

According to Page Six, the 55-year-old multi-hyphenate star is said to be "recovering well" despite being MIA after his nearly-fatal health scare.

The outlet shared that a family member gave the update on Foxx.

Yet the insider also disclosed the mounting concern inside Hollywood over Foxx's silence and how this could affect his future career.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star hasn't been seen publicly since his medical complication in April on the set of his Netflix movie, Back in Action, that led to his hospitalization.

Foxx's daughter Corrine was the first to confirm the actor's health scare while remaining vague on what caused it.