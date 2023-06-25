Jamie Foxx is reportedly "recovering well" amid concerns over his absence
Atlanta, Georgia - Actor Jamie Foxx's family has reportedly given an update on the star's recovery two months after his mysterious health scare.
According to Page Six, the 55-year-old multi-hyphenate star is said to be "recovering well" despite being MIA after his nearly-fatal health scare.
The outlet shared that a family member gave the update on Foxx.
Yet the insider also disclosed the mounting concern inside Hollywood over Foxx's silence and how this could affect his future career.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star hasn't been seen publicly since his medical complication in April on the set of his Netflix movie, Back in Action, that led to his hospitalization.
Foxx's daughter Corrine was the first to confirm the actor's health scare while remaining vague on what caused it.
Where in the world is Jamie Foxx?
"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," his daughter's statement read at the time.
The Oscar winner seemingly broke his silence on Instagram on May 3, but confusing reports on Foxx's condition have led some to believe that his family is keeping his true diagnosis under wraps.
On May 23, Mike Tyson claimed that Foxx had a stroke, but his statement has not been corroborated.
Since the Django Unchained star's health scare, many of his industry friends, including Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon, have spoken out and pleaded with fans to let Foxx open up about the incident at his own pace.
Cover photo: ROBIN L MARSHALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP