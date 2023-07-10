Jamie Foxx seen waving at fans months after hospitalization: "Boat life!"

Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance three months after being sent to an Atlanta hospital following a scary health mishap. Find out more at TAG24.

By Elyse Johnson

Chicago, Illinois - Actor Jamie Foxx has made his first public appearance months after his mysterious health scare!

Jamie Foxx (l.) was spotted nearly three months after a mysterious health scare that left him hospitalized.
On Sunday, the beloved 55-year-old star whose recovery has been weighing heavy on his fandom was spotted in seemingly good spirits.

TMZ released footage of Foxx aboard a boat traveling along the Chicago River, waving and smiling at fans.

According to People, an insider revealed that the Grammy winner "is doing great."

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the source added.

Additionally, Foxx took to Twitter to further uplift fans: "Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," he tweeted.

Jamie Foxx's road to recovery

The Dreamgirls actor's public appearance comes after fans questioned his prolonged public absence following his April hospitalization.

The Day Shift actor was sent to an Atlanta hospital after he reportedly suffered a near-fatal medical mishap on the set of his Netflix film, Back in Action.

Yet, conflicting reports suggested that Foxx's health wasn't up to par as his family members and A-list friends asked fans and the media to give the Oscar winner privacy.

Foxx's recent public sighting is definitely a heartwarming way to kick off the new week!

