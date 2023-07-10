Jamie Foxx seen waving at fans months after hospitalization: "Boat life!"

Chicago, Illinois - Actor Jamie Foxx has made his first public appearance months after his mysterious health scare!

Jamie Foxx (l.) was spotted nearly three months after a mysterious health scare that left him hospitalized. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Sunday, the beloved 55-year-old star whose recovery has been weighing heavy on his fandom was spotted in seemingly good spirits.

TMZ released footage of Foxx aboard a boat traveling along the Chicago River, waving and smiling at fans.

According to People, an insider revealed that the Grammy winner "is doing great."

"He is just taking it easy. He's not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he's doing really really well," the source added.

Additionally, Foxx took to Twitter to further uplift fans: "Boat life Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn. Stay blessed," he tweeted.