Jamie Foxx speaks out after being injured in birthday party assault: "The devil is a lie"

Beverly Hills, California - Singer Jamie Foxx has dished on a recent incident at his birthday party that required him to get stitches!

Jamie Foxx has spoken out after being assaulted at his birthday party. © KAYLA OADDAMS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 57-year-old R&B hitmaker was celebrating his birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills when he reportedly became involved in a confrontation with an unnamed person, per NBC News.

Foxx addressed the incident via Instagram over the weekend in a caption that began, "The devil is a lie. Can't win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness.."

He added, "But they don't know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright…" before thanking fans for supporting his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.

The Any Given Sunday star revealed in the comedy special that a brain bleed was what led to his mysterious hospitalization last year.

The Grammy-winner's rep shed more light on the incident, telling NBC that someone "from another table threw a glass" that hit Foxx in the mouth.