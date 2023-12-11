Jamie Foxx's over-the-top holiday decor gets knocked by fans

Los Angeles, California - Actor Jamie Foxx is feeling the holiday spirit, but fans threw digs at his lavish Christmas decorations.

Jamie Foxx kicked off Christmas season with lavish decorations that drew a few jabs from fans. © CHRIS DELMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the 55-year-old Grammy-winner dropped an aerial shot of his mansion that was transformed into an extravagant winter wonderland.

The Instagram clip of Foxx's expensive pad taken by a drone featured the Oscar-winner's decked out home covered in bright snowflakes, festive snowmen, and multi-colored light-clad trees on every step leading to the huge entrance.

He captioned the post, "When I was a kid the only lights we could afford for outside the house was a red light bulb."

"I said when I'm finally blessed enough. I'm GON LIGHT IT UP!!! Murrrrrrkrima."

Yet some fans took jabs at the Ray actor, with one fan joking in the comments section, "That electric bill will be amazing bro… but it's pretty!"

The star has a lot of reasons to celebrate after his nearly-fatal medical incident earlier this year. At the recent Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television, Foxx revealed that he couldn't walk after his April hospitalization.