Jamie Foxx dishes on "dark journey" after mystery health scare

Los Angeles, California - Actor Jamie Foxx reflected on his "unexpected dark journey" after his harrowing April hospitalization .

Jamie Foxx looked back his harrowing health scare in a new Instagram post. © Screenshot/Instagram/iamjamiefoxx

The 55-year-old Oscar-winner said he was "thankful" after his severe health complication in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The photo dump featured Foxx rocking a white T-shirt, a multicolored beanie hat, and aviators while striking several poses in a tropical hut.

"You're lookin at a man who is thankful," he began in the caption.

"Finally startin to feel like myself. It's been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light."

The Jamie Foxx Show actor was rushed to the hospital while filming his Netflix film Back in Action for a reportedly near-fatal medical incident.

Adding that he is "thankful" for all the "well wishes and prayers," he continued, "I have a lot of people to thank, u just don't know how much it meant, I will be thanking all of you personally, and if you didn't know, GOD IS GOOD, all day every day."