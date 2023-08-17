Jamie Foxx dishes on "dark journey" after mystery health scare
Los Angeles, California - Actor Jamie Foxx reflected on his "unexpected dark journey" after his harrowing April hospitalization.
The 55-year-old Oscar-winner said he was "thankful" after his severe health complication in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
The photo dump featured Foxx rocking a white T-shirt, a multicolored beanie hat, and aviators while striking several poses in a tropical hut.
"You're lookin at a man who is thankful," he began in the caption.
"Finally startin to feel like myself. It's been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light."
The Jamie Foxx Show actor was rushed to the hospital while filming his Netflix film Back in Action for a reportedly near-fatal medical incident.
Adding that he is "thankful" for all the "well wishes and prayers," he continued, "I have a lot of people to thank, u just don't know how much it meant, I will be thanking all of you personally, and if you didn't know, GOD IS GOOD, all day every day."
Foxx's post received love from his A-list friends, including Jeremy Renner, who also suffered a nearly-fatal accident this year.
