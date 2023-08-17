Jamie Foxx dishes on "dark journey" after mystery health scare

Jamie Foxx has given another update on his recovery months after his April hospitalization, but the actor still hasn't disclosed what caused the incident.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Actor Jamie Foxx reflected on his "unexpected dark journey" after his harrowing April hospitalization.

Jamie Foxx looked back his harrowing health scare in a new Instagram post.
The 55-year-old Oscar-winner said he was "thankful" after his severe health complication in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The photo dump featured Foxx rocking a white T-shirt, a multicolored beanie hat, and aviators while striking several poses in a tropical hut.

"You're lookin at a man who is thankful," he began in the caption.

"Finally startin to feel like myself. It's been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light."

The Jamie Foxx Show actor was rushed to the hospital while filming his Netflix film Back in Action for a reportedly near-fatal medical incident.

Adding that he is "thankful" for all the "well wishes and prayers," he continued, "I have a lot of people to thank, u just don't know how much it meant, I will be thanking all of you personally, and if you didn't know, GOD IS GOOD, all day every day."

Foxx's post received love from his A-list friends, including Jeremy Renner, who also suffered a nearly-fatal accident this year.

