Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping September 11 - 17

It's a new week in music , and the album and single releases coming your way are nothing short of unstoppable thanks to artists like Demi Lovato, Madison Beer, Sia, Bella Poarch, Tate McRae, and more set to drop new tunes. Check out the hottest music releases on TAG24's radar this week.

Here are the music release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

With so many albums and singles dropping, it's easy to lose track of what's coming and when.

From new albums by artists like Corinne Bailey Rae, Dan + Shay, Demi Lovato , Diddy, Madison Beer, and more to sick new singles from celebs including Bella Poarch, Tate McRae, and Zara Larsson - there's a release fit for just about every music lover.

September is one of the best months for music releases because it's a time of transition as artists look to capture the changing vibes of the seasons in their tunes.

Summer bangers are (almost) out, and fall vibes are coming right on in!

Demi Lovato (l) is dropping her upcoming album, REVAMPED, on Friday, followed by Madison Beer's release of Silence Between Songs. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ddlovato & madisonbeer

Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows - September 15

Get ready to be mesmerized by the soulful melodies of Corinne Bailey Rae as she graces us with her newest album, Black Rainbows, on Friday.

This will be the singer's first new album in seven years.

Originally envisioned as a "side project," per Forbes, Black Rainbows is one she now highly regards in her discography.

Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses - September 15

Country music fans, get ready! Dan + Shay are back with their fifth album, Bigger Houses, on Friday, and they're bringing their signature harmonies and thoughtful lyrics with them.

This duo knows how to tug at listeners' heartstrings, so prepare for a boatload of emotions.

Demi Lovato - REVAMPED - September 15

Demi Lovato is hitting the music scene once again with REVAMPED on Friday, the singer's first-ever remix album.

With her powerful voice and candid storytelling, Lovato's latest work is bound to captivate fanatics, old and new alike.

Diddy - The Love Album: Off The Grid - September 15

Hip-hop mogul and Grammy-winner producer and rapper Diddy is set to drop his upcoming fifth studio album, The Love Album: Off The Grid, on Friday.

The album marks Diddy's first solo studio LP since Press Play in 2006, per Billboard, and will answer questions regarding Diddy's success and path in the music industry through personal and heartfelt lyrics.

Haley Blais - Wisecrack - September 15

Haley Blais is ready to grace fans' ears with her indie-pop sound in her sophomore album, Wisecrack, dropping on Friday.

The album is concerned with conscience, morality, and the superego, and as Haley puts it, it's "bleak but true," according to Killbeat Music.

Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs - September 15

The internet's "it girl," Madison Beer returns with her sophomore album, Silence Between Songs, on Friday, offering listeners and fans a glimpse into her world of music and emotions.

Beer released a single from the album entitled Spinnin on August 18, and it launched on Radio 1 as their Hottest Record In The World, per Cosmopolitan.

Mitski - The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We - September 15

Indie darling Mitski will release her seventh studio album titled The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We on Friday.

The singer hopes her newest album will shine long after she's gone, and that's exactly how it feels to her: "like a love that's haunting the land," according to the singer's official website.

salem ilese - high concept - September 15

Pop and indie-influenced artist salem ilese is dropping her debut album high concept on Friday.

According to pm studio, ilese said of the album, "The concept of the album is concepts. It's conception."



She continues, "This project is my favorite lil word nerd moments all wrapped up together. I can't wait until it's yours."

Thirty Seconds to Mars - It's The End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day - September 15

Prepare for an epic journey with Thirty Seconds to Mars as they release their sixth studio album, It's The End of the World But It's a Beautiful Day, on Friday.