Jenna Ortega and Elle Fanning spill the Hollywood tea

New York, New York - Hollywood stars Jenna Ortega and Elle Fanning spilled the tea and shared laughs in an exclusive new interview.

Jenna Ortega (r.) and Elle Fanning dished on all things Hollywood and social media in Variety's newest Actors on Actors interview. © Collage: Angela WEISS / Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent Variety Actors on Actors interview, Jenna Ortega (20) and Elle Fanning (25) gave an inside look into their exciting lives and careers.

Ortega, the brilliant Wednesday Addams on Netflix's hit dark comedy Wednesday, shared her thoughts on the impact of social media and how hard it is to separate the actor from the character in a way that can't be misinterpreted.

"I want people to be able to get to know the people behind the camera and realize that people should never be put on a pedestal," said. "And the more I've been exposed to the world, people prey on that and take advantage of that."

Ortega certainly takes a lot of pride in her work in the industry and like many 20-year-olds, thinks a lot about the image she puts out on social media.

"Especially at our age, it's such a comparing game," she said. "I'm really really nervous to post."