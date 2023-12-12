Jennifer Aniston reveals text exchange with Matthew Perry on day of his death

Jennifer Aniston revealed in a new interview that she texted Matthew Perry on the morning of his death and he was happy, healthy, and "not in pain."

Jennifer Aniston said Matthew Perry seemed happy in a text exchange on the morning of his death in October. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Jennifer Aniston & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Aniston, who played Rachel Green opposite Perry's Chandler Bing in Friends, said that the late actor was "getting in shape" before his death at the age of 54 on October 28.

"He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking," she told Variety in an interview alongside her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon. "He was happy – that's all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn't struggling. He was happy."

"...I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one."

"I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard."

Matthew Perry was loved more than he knew

Reese Witherspoon (r.) guest starred on multiple Friends episodes as the sister of Aniston's character, Rachel. © DAVID LIVINGSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Aniston said the messages of love from around the world after the news of his death broke were "so beautiful."

"I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was," the 54-year-old said.

"I also have to say I think Matthew Perry's dialect, his way of speaking, created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy."

Witherspoon, who guest-starred on Friends as Aniston's on-screen sister Jill Green, said the cast of Friends "were so close."

The 47-year-old said: "It's incredible what was born of those friendships, and how you guys have always taken care of each other for years and years."

"It's really beautiful and set standards for our business, as well, with the way you respected each other. I feel lucky that I got to be on that show and I walked in like Alice in Wonderland, watching the most popular cast do this whole thing."