Jennifer Aniston mourns "little brother" Matthew Perry: "This one has cut deep"
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Aniston has broken her silence on her Friends co-star Matthew Perry's tragic death.
On Wednesday, the 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to honor her late friend.
Aniston's emotional post featured a black-and-white pic of herself and Perry on the Friends set, as well as a pic of text exchange between the two.
In the caption, The Morning Show star began, "Oh boy this one has cut deep. Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before."
She continued, "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love.
"Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA."
Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars continue to honor the late actor
The Bruce Almighty star, who also recently lost her father, daytime TV legend John Aniston, further wrote, "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."
Noting that Perry made it his mission in life to always "make people laugh," she concluded, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain."
"I talk to you every day, sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day."
Yesterday, Aniston's co-stars Courteney Cox and Matt Le Blanc also paid tribute to the Fools Rush In actor who tragically passed away at the age of 54 on October 28.
The Friends cast initially released a joint statement following the heartbreaking news, where they called Perry's death an "unfathomable loss."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jenniferaniston