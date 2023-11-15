Jennifer Aniston mourns "little brother" Matthew Perry: "This one has cut deep"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Aniston has broken her silence on her Friends co- star Matthew Perry's tragic death .

Jennifer Aniston touched on Matthew Perry's (l) shocking passing in a moving Instagram tribute. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jenniferaniston

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to honor her late friend.

Aniston's emotional post featured a black-and-white pic of herself and Perry on the Friends set, as well as a pic of text exchange between the two.

In the caption, The Morning Show star began, "Oh boy this one has cut deep. Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before."

She continued, "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love.

"Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA."