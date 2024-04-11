Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's child comes out as transgender
Charleston, West Virginia - Actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three children together, one of whom just came out as transgender.
At the funeral service for Jennifer's father, William John Garner, the actor's child – who was given the name Seraphina Affleck when they were born in 2009 – surprised the crowd with a brand new name.
During the live funeral broadcast on Facebook, the Affleck-Garner teen can be seen walking up to the podium of the Methodist church in Charleston, West Virginia, with sleek, buzzed brown hair.
They were also sporting a black suit and tie for the occasion with a white button-down shirt.
Before reading a Bible verse for the service, the 15-year-old introduced themself with a completely different name: "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck."
The name change comes as a shock to the public, who don't see much of Jennifer and Ben's kids. The stars have largely kept their three children – Fin, Violet, and Samuel – out of the spotlight over the years.
A few weeks ago, paparazzi caught Fin with an eye-catching pink buzzcut which seems to have been toned down for the funeral.
