Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's child comes out as transgender

Charleston, West Virginia - Actors Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three children together, one of whom just came out as transgender .

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, share three children together.

At the funeral service for Jennifer's father, William John Garner, the actor's child – who was given the name Seraphina Affleck when they were born in 2009 – surprised the crowd with a brand new name.

During the live funeral broadcast on Facebook, the Affleck-Garner teen can be seen walking up to the podium of the Methodist church in Charleston, West Virginia, with sleek, buzzed brown hair.

They were also sporting a black suit and tie for the occasion with a white button-down shirt.

Before reading a Bible verse for the service, the 15-year-old introduced themself with a completely different name: "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck."

The name change comes as a shock to the public, who don't see much of Jennifer and Ben's kids. The stars have largely kept their three children – Fin, Violet, and Samuel – out of the spotlight over the years.