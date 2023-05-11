Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck having trouble in paradise?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen having what appears to have been a lovers' tiff before the premiere of J.Lo's latest movie in one of a few recent awkward moments between the pair!

Jennifer Lopez (r) and Ben Affleck had a few uncomfortable moments that has fan worrying if all is well with Bennifer. © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Is Bennifer on the rocks?

The reunited couple may have sparked hope for past love after they found their way back to each other after 20 years, but the two have been spotted having some uncomfortable moments as of late.

First, on Tuesday, a viral video of the Justice League star showed Ben looking a bit moody during the spouses' coffee run.

In the clip, the Air director seemed visibly annoyed after waiting for J.Lo to enter their car before proceeding to slam the door right behind her.

Ouch!

Now, this incident could've just been a misunderstanding, and Ben may have been upset that he was being filmed after his awkward viral Grammy moment.

Yet, this wasn't the only odd incident between the lovebirds recently!