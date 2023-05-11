Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck having trouble in paradise?
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen having what appears to have been a lovers' tiff before the premiere of J.Lo's latest movie in one of a few recent awkward moments between the pair!
Is Bennifer on the rocks?
The reunited couple may have sparked hope for past love after they found their way back to each other after 20 years, but the two have been spotted having some uncomfortable moments as of late.
First, on Tuesday, a viral video of the Justice League star showed Ben looking a bit moody during the spouses' coffee run.
In the clip, the Air director seemed visibly annoyed after waiting for J.Lo to enter their car before proceeding to slam the door right behind her.
Ouch!
Now, this incident could've just been a misunderstanding, and Ben may have been upset that he was being filmed after his awkward viral Grammy moment.
Yet, this wasn't the only odd incident between the lovebirds recently!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss after tense moment at The Mother premiere
On Wednesday, Bennifer pulled up to the Los Angeles premiere of the Selena star's new film, The Mother, looking red carpet fresh.
J.Lo sported a sparkling cream duster layered over a matching bra and skirt while her hubby rocked a simple suit sans a tie.
Still, in snaps shared by Page Six, the couple was caught having a bit of a quarrel, and Ben again looked aggravated and stressed.
In one specific pic, the Good Will Hunting star had a frown on his face and held up a finger at his wifey, which hinted the two were arguing.
But the tense moment was brief, as the pair then proceeded to the red carpet and started displaying sweet PDA towards one another.
Despite the awkward moments, the pair's respective admiration and praise for one another all but confirms that all is well with Bennifer!
Cover photo: Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & MICHAEL TRAN / AFP