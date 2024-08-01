Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning to announce divorce soon?

Los Angeles, California - Here's the newest tea on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumors, as friends have given insight into their alleged split!

Is it over for Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck after two years of marriage? © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Daily Mail, insiders close to Bennifer claim that the spouses have divorce papers "finalized," but they're "not yet turned in."

Following the 51-year-old Oscar winner closing on a new home on J.Lo's birthday, the couple are reportedly "waiting for the right time to drop them."



The source explained, "At that time, [Jennifer and Ben] will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't."

They added, "Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."