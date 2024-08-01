Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning to announce divorce soon?
Los Angeles, California - Here's the newest tea on the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumors, as friends have given insight into their alleged split!
According to the Daily Mail, insiders close to Bennifer claim that the spouses have divorce papers "finalized," but they're "not yet turned in."
Following the 51-year-old Oscar winner closing on a new home on J.Lo's birthday, the couple are reportedly "waiting for the right time to drop them."
The source explained, "At that time, [Jennifer and Ben] will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't."
They added, "Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."
Will Bennifer be able to work through their issues?
But another insider gave a different stance on Bennifer, saying that the Atlas star "has thrown her heart and soul into her love story with Ben and will not give it up without a fight."
The source explained, "From what I hear there is still a lot of love there, so there must be hope."
Cover photo: Collage: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE & MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP