Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend wedding anniversary apart as divorce rumors heat up
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have apparently commemorated their second wedding anniversary separately as divorce rumors continues!
On Tuesday, Bennifer further fueled the ongoing split chatter by spending their anniversary on separate sides of the country.
The 54-year-old Let's Get Loud hitmaker was captured enjoying a bike ride in the Hamptons while still rocking her wedding band.
J. Lo also sported a white jumpsuit, flip flops, and hoop earrings during her outing while her 51-year-old hubby was seen leaving his office in LA.
The Air director looked somber in his navy suit as he left the premises, and it was unclear if he was rocking his wedding ring.
Where do J. Lo and Ben stand amid alleged marital strife?
The spouses, who wed on July 16, 2022, have been spending most of the summer away from each other.
J. Lo recently embarked on a solo trip to Europe as the Oscar-winner has been busy filming The Accountant 2.
Still, the pair's decision to spend their anniversary miles apart doesn't bode well amid the constant gossip that Bennifer is headed for divorce.
Though J. Lo and Ben haven't confirmed or denied any rumors, the Justice League star has reportedly moved out of his home with his wife amid their ongoing drama.
Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP