Did Ben Affleck buy his new bachelor pad on Jennifer Lopez's birthday?
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's drama just got messier, with new information about the actor's new home coming to light!
Over the weekend, news of the 51-year-old Air director's new Los Angeles home made waves amid talk that he and the 55-year-old are headed for divorce.
Now, Cosmopolitan has spilled that Ben actually closed escrow on the 20.5 million bachelor pad on J.Lo's birthday!
Yes, while the Maid in the Manhattan star partied in the Hamptons, her hubby sealed the deal on his $20.5 million pad – which explains why he didn't attend her Bridgerton-themed bash.
This isn't the only concerning real estate transaction the couple has made as of late, as Bennifer's Beverly Hills mansion is also listed for sale.
Did J.Lo and Ben split a while ago?
While Ben has already gotten his new place underway, Entertainment Tonight has revealed that J.Lo is currently "house touring."
"Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period," a tipster told the site.
The latest news might confirm previous reports that suggested the couple split a while ago.
Nevertheless, J.Lo and Ben continue to spend their summer miles apart while remaining silent on their alleged marital woes.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo & JON KOPALOFF / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP