Did Ben Affleck buy his new bachelor pad on Jennifer Lopez's birthday?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's drama just got messier, with new information about the actor's new home coming to light!

Ben Affleck apparently purchased his new Los Angeles home on the same day Jennifer Lopez (l.) turned 55. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, news of the 51-year-old Air director's new Los Angeles home made waves amid talk that he and the 55-year-old are headed for divorce.

Now, Cosmopolitan has spilled that Ben actually closed escrow on the 20.5 million bachelor pad on J.Lo's birthday!

Yes, while the Maid in the Manhattan star partied in the Hamptons, her hubby sealed the deal on his $20.5 million pad – which explains why he didn't attend her Bridgerton-themed bash.

This isn't the only concerning real estate transaction the couple has made as of late, as Bennifer's Beverly Hills mansion is also listed for sale.