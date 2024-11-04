Ben Affleck makes rare comment about Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez got a surprisingly positive compliment from her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck amid their divorce !

Jennifer Lopez (r.) got praise from her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck (l) over her role in their sports drama, Unstoppable. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bennifer still has a lot of love between them, as the 52-year-old had nothing but kind words when describing his estranged wife's role in their upcoming film, Unstoppable.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ben told the outlet, "Jennifer is spectacular."

He also discussed the similarities between the sports drama and his next producing project, Small Things Like.

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way it is similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists, and director Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel and Bobby Cannavale, all of whom were really passionate about this film."

Unstoppable, which the Justice League star produced, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival two weeks after J.Lo filed for divorce.