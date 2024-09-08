Jennifer Lopez stuns in revenge dress at Ben Affleck film premiere in first outing since divorce drama
Toronto, Canada - Jennifer Lopez stole the show at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, marking her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.
On Friday, the On The Floor hitmaker attended the premiere of Unstoppable, a film she starred in and her (now) ex-husband Ben produced.
The movie tells the incredible and true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who became a national champion with only one leg.
J.Lo stunned in a shimmering silver Tamara Ralph dress with black bows cascading down the sides.
She complimented the look with silver stiletto heels and a silver bag.
But where was Ben?
Well, according to Fox News, he was spotted wearing a navy blue suit with sunglasses and laughing with a friend while walking through a parking garage in Los Angeles.
While the 52-year-old actor was notably absent, Jennifer was surrounded by her co-stars, which included Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, and Don Cheadle, as well as Matt Damon, who worked as another producer on the film.
A video captured a candid conversation between the songwriter and Cannavale, where she seemingly reflected on her recent breakup.
Jennifer Lopez overheard saying that she's "a bad picker"
Some people can pick things up from a mile away!
In the clip, Jennifer could be overheard saying, "I'm a bad picker."
She repeated the phrase while laughing, adding, "It is what it is," according to Page Six.
News of their divorce sent shockwaves through social media, given that the filing fell on the same day as their second wedding anniversary.
The pair has been silent so far on the split publicly, aside from J.Lo hinting at moving on with cryptic social media messages like "Everything is unfolding in divine order" and "She's in bloom and unbothered/out of reach and at peace."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press