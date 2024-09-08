Jennifer Lopez stuns in revenge dress at Ben Affleck film premiere in first outing since divorce drama

Toronto, Canada - Jennifer Lopez stole the show at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, marking her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival to promote her new movie, Unstoppable. However, Ben Affleck, who produced the movie, was not in attendance. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Friday, the On The Floor hitmaker attended the premiere of Unstoppable, a film she starred in and her (now) ex-husband Ben produced.

The movie tells the incredible and true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who became a national champion with only one leg.

J.Lo stunned in a shimmering silver Tamara Ralph dress with black bows cascading down the sides.

She complimented the look with silver stiletto heels and a silver bag.

But where was Ben?

Well, according to Fox News, he was spotted wearing a navy blue suit with sunglasses and laughing with a friend while walking through a parking garage in Los Angeles.

While the 52-year-old actor was notably absent, Jennifer was surrounded by her co-stars, which included Bobby Cannavale, Jharrel Jerome, and Don Cheadle, as well as Matt Damon, who worked as another producer on the film.

A video captured a candid conversation between the songwriter and Cannavale, where she seemingly reflected on her recent breakup.