Is Ben Affleck afraid Jennifer Lopez will spill the secrets of their divorce?
Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck reportedly has his own motives for staying on Jennifer Lopez's good side following their dramatic divorce!
J.Lo and Ben have each stayed close with each other's kids despite the split, but insiders tell Radar Online that the Oscar winner has some surprising reasons for taking care of his ex-wife's twins, Max and Emme.
A source tattled, "Ben is making sure he's seen as supportive and still involved with the kids' lives," as it will allegedly make him look good and keep J.Lo from "feeling like she needs to sting him after their divorce."
It was previously reported that the Air director stopped "answering" his ex's calls, suggesting their split wasn't as cordial as it seemed.
Now, Ben apparently worries that the Kiss of the Spider Woman star will spill the tea on their marriage and divorce "in a book, documentary, or her music."
Ben Affleck is reportedly trying to keep the peace with J.Lo
The tipster explained that the Justice League actor believes "looking after" J.Lo's teenage twins "financially and emotionally is a way to get her to avoid going down that road."
They added that Ben "keeps the line open" for Max and Emme and offers them "support when they ask for it," as he's "only a call away."
The exes seemed to be on amicable terms following the finalization of their divorce – until J.Lo and Ben went to war over their former marital home.
Still, the Waiting For Tonight hitmaker is said to have officially moved on from Ben after having the time of her life on her recent tour!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP