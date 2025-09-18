Is Ben Affleck afraid Jennifer Lopez will spill the secrets of their divorce?

Los Angeles, California - Ben Affleck reportedly has his own motives for staying on Jennifer Lopez 's good side following their dramatic divorce !

Ben Affleck (l.) has apparently been staying close with Jennifer Lopez's twins to keep the peace with his ex-wife. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

J.Lo and Ben have each stayed close with each other's kids despite the split, but insiders tell Radar Online that the Oscar winner has some surprising reasons for taking care of his ex-wife's twins, Max and Emme.

A source tattled, "Ben is making sure he's seen as supportive and still involved with the kids' lives," as it will allegedly make him look good and keep J.Lo from "feeling like she needs to sting him after their divorce."

It was previously reported that the Air director stopped "answering" his ex's calls, suggesting their split wasn't as cordial as it seemed.

Now, Ben apparently worries that the Kiss of the Spider Woman star will spill the tea on their marriage and divorce "in a book, documentary, or her music."