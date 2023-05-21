Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck display cute PDA after tense red carpet moment
Beverly Hills, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted having a relaxing family outing after the pair were caught having a few "awkward" moments as of late.
Over the weekend, Bennifer hit up Beverly Hills for some sunshine and family fun after a few tense viral moments.
The 50-year-old Air star and his multi-hyphenated wifey were spotted holding hands and sweetly kissing while out and about with J.Lo's twins, Max and Emme.
For the occasion, the 53-year-old Let's Get Loud singer stunned in a yellow and brown striped maxi dress that featured spaghetti straps and cutouts on the back.
Meanwhile, her hubby matched her causal fit a pair of blue jeans with a white tee and a beige button-up.
Ben's charming demeanor is a sight for sore eyes after the Justice League actor was caught having a few uncomfortable moments as of late.
From his viral Grammy moment to the recent "tense" interaction with J.Lo at her movie premiere, poor Ben hasn't really caught a break.
But it seems that getting a little sunshine, some laughter, and a day out with his loved ones is just what the star needed to beat those grumpy vibes!
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & CHARLEY GALLAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP