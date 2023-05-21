Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck display cute PDA after tense red carpet moment

Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked so in love during a family day out in Beverly Hills with J.Lo's twin Max and Emme.

By Elyse Johnson

Beverly Hills, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted having a relaxing family outing after the pair were caught having a few "awkward" moments as of late.

Jennifer Lopez (r) and Ben Affleck are the ultimate couple goals during a recent weekend trip at Beverly Hills.  © Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, Bennifer hit up Beverly Hills for some sunshine and family fun after a few tense viral moments.

The 50-year-old Air star and his multi-hyphenated wifey were spotted holding hands and sweetly kissing while out and about with J.Lo's twins, Max and Emme.

For the occasion, the 53-year-old Let's Get Loud singer stunned in a yellow and brown striped maxi dress that featured spaghetti straps and cutouts on the back.

Meanwhile, her hubby matched her causal fit a pair of blue jeans with a white tee and a beige button-up.

Ben's charming demeanor is a sight for sore eyes after the Justice League actor was caught having a few uncomfortable moments as of late.

From his viral Grammy moment to the recent "tense" interaction with J.Lo at her movie premiere, poor Ben hasn't really caught a break.

But it seems that getting a little sunshine, some laughter, and a day out with his loved ones is just what the star needed to beat those grumpy vibes!

