Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck drama takes new turn with surprise family outing

Los Angeles, California - Does Jennifer Lopez 's surprise outing with Ben Affleck's son Samuel mean that the exes are on good terms?

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly still close with Ben Affleck's (l.) children, despite the stars' divorce. © Collage: Marcus Ingram / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

The 56-year-old superstar raised eyebrows when Page Six dropped viral images of her unexpected outing with her former step-son on Saturday.

J.Lo and her child Emme were spotted bonding with the Air director's son while shopping and grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills.

The Waiting For Tonight hitmaker wore a sheer crop top, dark cargo pants, and stiletto heels for the outing, where she stayed near the teenagers during the intimate day trip.

The pics seemingly suggest that J.Lo remains tight with her former step-kids – or at the very least Samuel – a year after filing for divorce from Ben.

It was reported that Ben's three kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, grew very close with the pop star's son Max and his twin.