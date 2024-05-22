Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly not in a "good place" as divorce rumors swirl

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's martial woes are reportedly far from over, as more tea has been spilled about the spouses' alleged issues!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (r.) are said to be in a bad place amid their marital woes. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to PEOPLE, the 54-year-old Enough star and the 51-year-old Oscar winner's marriage is "not in the best place at the moment."

An insider explained that Bennifer's "differences" in personalities and life views are the cause of their rift.

"She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world; he is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day," the source shared.

Prior to this, another tipster dished to Entertainment Tonight that Ben reportedly feels like J.Lo is "hard" to satisfy.