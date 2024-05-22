Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly not in a "good place" as divorce rumors swirl
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's martial woes are reportedly far from over, as more tea has been spilled about the spouses' alleged issues!
According to PEOPLE, the 54-year-old Enough star and the 51-year-old Oscar winner's marriage is "not in the best place at the moment."
An insider explained that Bennifer's "differences" in personalities and life views are the cause of their rift.
"She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world; he is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day," the source shared.
Prior to this, another tipster dished to Entertainment Tonight that Ben reportedly feels like J.Lo is "hard" to satisfy.
Is Jennifer Lopez dissatisfied with marriage to Ben Affleck?
An insider dished to the outlet, "Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied, and that's one of the issues they're facing."
The source added, "She tries to play it off like she doesn't care what the public thinks about her, but she loves her fans so much, so their feedback does impact her.
"Ben and Jen are going through normal problems, and nothing scandalous is going on."
Over the weekend, Ben and Jen sparked split rumors after the Justice League star was spotted without his wedding ring.
Cover photo: PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP