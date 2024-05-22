Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly not in a "good place" as divorce rumors swirl

Here's the inside scoop on where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stand amid rumors that Bennifer are headed for divorce and living separately!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's martial woes are reportedly far from over, as more tea has been spilled about the spouses' alleged issues!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (r.) are said to be in a bad place amid their marital woes.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (r.) are said to be in a bad place amid their marital woes.

According to PEOPLE, the 54-year-old Enough star and the 51-year-old Oscar winner's marriage is "not in the best place at the moment."

An insider explained that Bennifer's "differences" in personalities and life views are the cause of their rift.

"She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world; he is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day," the source shared.

Prior to this, another tipster dished to Entertainment Tonight that Ben reportedly feels like J.Lo is "hard" to satisfy.

Is Jennifer Lopez dissatisfied with marriage to Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck (l.) is apparently upset that Jennifer Lopez is hard to satisfy amid their marital woes.
Ben Affleck (l.) is apparently upset that Jennifer Lopez is hard to satisfy amid their marital woes.

An insider dished to the outlet, "Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied, and that's one of the issues they're facing."

The source added, "She tries to play it off like she doesn't care what the public thinks about her, but she loves her fans so much, so their feedback does impact her.

"Ben and Jen are going through normal problems, and nothing scandalous is going on."

Over the weekend, Ben and Jen sparked split rumors after the Justice League star was spotted without his wedding ring.

J.Lo recently attended the premiere of her Netflix movie, Atlas, solo but did sport her wedding ring, so perhaps things will turn around for Bennifer? Stay tuned!

