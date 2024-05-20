Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck paparazzi snaps fuel more split rumors!

Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage after the Oscar winner was seen without his wedding ring!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's (l.) marriage is said to be on the rocks, but is there hope for Bennifer? © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Over the weekend, Bennifer was hit with split rumors after the 51-year-old Good Will Hunting star was photographed without his wedding ring.

On Friday, TMZ provided snaps of Ben ringless outside a recital for his daughter, Seraphina, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

J. Lo also attended the event and rocked her wedding band as she was captured talking with Ben while holding flowers.

Still, it's been reported by multiple outlets that the Justice League has moved out of his home with the Let's Get Loud singer, and that divorce is imminent!