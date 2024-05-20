Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck paparazzi snaps fuel more split rumors!
Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage after the Oscar winner was seen without his wedding ring!
Over the weekend, Bennifer was hit with split rumors after the 51-year-old Good Will Hunting star was photographed without his wedding ring.
On Friday, TMZ provided snaps of Ben ringless outside a recital for his daughter, Seraphina, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
J. Lo also attended the event and rocked her wedding band as she was captured talking with Ben while holding flowers.
Still, it's been reported by multiple outlets that the Justice League has moved out of his home with the Let's Get Loud singer, and that divorce is imminent!
Can Bennifer's marriage be saved?
Yet, according to ET, Bennifer is said to be working through their marital issues.
An insider dished to the outlet that J.Lo and Ben's relationship "is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes, and the tension has been high."
The source added, "They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down."
Meanwhile, on Sunday, PEOPLE shared pics of The Town actor cruising around LA with his wedding band back on.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN &KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP