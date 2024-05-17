Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage over?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are sparking divorce rumors amid reports that the two stars are living alone and haven't been spotted together in months.

By Karolin Wiltgrupp

Los Angeles, California - Has Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's epic love comeback hit the end of the road?

Jennifer Lopez arrived solo to the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month, sparking concern over the state of her marriage.
Jennifer Lopez arrived solo to the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month, sparking concern over the state of her marriage.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

One of the hottest couples of the early aughts, Ben and Jen famously broke off their engagement in 2004 before surprising everyone and giving it another go in 2021.

The two wed in 2022, and everything seemed perfect – until now.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that there is a serious crisis between Bennifer, mainly due to the fact that the pair have not been seen together for more than two months.

Olivia Rodrigo suffers "embarrassing" wardrobe malfunction at GUTS World Tour
Olivia Rodrigo Olivia Rodrigo suffers "embarrassing" wardrobe malfunction at GUTS World Tour

The most recent paparazzi photos of them as a couple date back to March, and J. Lo appeared unaccompanied at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month.

Making matters worse, as TMZ reports, the On The Floor artist is said to be living alone in the house they share in Beverly Hills. Ben, meanwhile, has been residing solo at a home in Brentwood.

According to a source, the two are indeed "headed for a divorce."

Is Bennifer on the road to divorce?

Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck wed in 2022 after rekindling their romance nearly two decades since their last split.
Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck wed in 2022 after rekindling their romance nearly two decades since their last split.  © Robyn Beck / AFP

"They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her, " an insider told InTouch on Wednesday. "There's no way it could have lasted."

Adding further fuel to the fire, the 54-year-old multihyphenate was caught liking an Instagram post alluding to red flags in relationships.

"You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety," the post, shared by relationship couch Lenna Marsak, reads.

Sophie Turner breaks her silence on Joe Jonas divorce in shock interview
Celebrities Sophie Turner breaks her silence on Joe Jonas divorce in shock interview

Could Jen have been reminded of her marriage to the 51-year-old actor?

Thankfully, there is one glimmer of hope for the two, as recent photos have revealed that both spouses are still rocking their wedding rings.

Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP

More on Jennifer Lopez: