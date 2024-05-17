Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage over?
Los Angeles, California - Has Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's epic love comeback hit the end of the road?
One of the hottest couples of the early aughts, Ben and Jen famously broke off their engagement in 2004 before surprising everyone and giving it another go in 2021.
The two wed in 2022, and everything seemed perfect – until now.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks that there is a serious crisis between Bennifer, mainly due to the fact that the pair have not been seen together for more than two months.
The most recent paparazzi photos of them as a couple date back to March, and J. Lo appeared unaccompanied at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month.
Making matters worse, as TMZ reports, the On The Floor artist is said to be living alone in the house they share in Beverly Hills. Ben, meanwhile, has been residing solo at a home in Brentwood.
According to a source, the two are indeed "headed for a divorce."
Is Bennifer on the road to divorce?
"They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her, " an insider told InTouch on Wednesday. "There's no way it could have lasted."
Adding further fuel to the fire, the 54-year-old multihyphenate was caught liking an Instagram post alluding to red flags in relationships.
"You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity & emotional safety," the post, shared by relationship couch Lenna Marsak, reads.
Could Jen have been reminded of her marriage to the 51-year-old actor?
Thankfully, there is one glimmer of hope for the two, as recent photos have revealed that both spouses are still rocking their wedding rings.
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP