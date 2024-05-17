Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage over?

Los Angeles, California - Has Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's epic love comeback hit the end of the road?

Jennifer Lopez arrived solo to the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month, sparking concern over the state of her marriage. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

One of the hottest couples of the early aughts, Ben and Jen famously broke off their engagement in 2004 before surprising everyone and giving it another go in 2021.

The two wed in 2022, and everything seemed perfect – until now.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that there is a serious crisis between Bennifer, mainly due to the fact that the pair have not been seen together for more than two months.



The most recent paparazzi photos of them as a couple date back to March, and J. Lo appeared unaccompanied at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month.

Making matters worse, as TMZ reports, the On The Floor artist is said to be living alone in the house they share in Beverly Hills. Ben, meanwhile, has been residing solo at a home in Brentwood.

According to a source, the two are indeed "headed for a divorce."