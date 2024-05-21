Ben Affleck skips Jennifer Lopez's movie premiere amid divorce rumors

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have fueled more split rumors after the Oscar winner skipped J.Lo's Atlas movie premiere!

Did Ben Affleck miss Jennifer Lopez's movie premiere because of their marital woes?

On Monday, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate star stunned in a strapless, monochrome black-and-white dress for the sci-fi action flick's premiere.

Though J.Lo was solo at the event, she did sport her wedding band amid talk that her marriage to the Gone Girl actor is strained.

Per Page Six, Ben didn't attend to support his wife at her premiere because he was on the set of his new movie, The Accountant 2.



Yet the outlet also dished that the Air director has "come to his senses" about Bennifer's fairytale marriage.

"If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would," an insider shared, adding that Ben allegedly feels like the last two years "was just a fever dream."

Over the weekend, the Good Will Hunting star was captured without his wedding ring after it was reported that he moved out of the pair's Beverly Hills home.