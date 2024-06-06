Jennifer Lopez subtly addresses "negativity" amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez discreetly touched on the "negative" talk surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck!
On Wednesday, the 54-year-old Let's Get Loud hitmaker gushed over the success of her Netflix movie Atlas and subtly addressed the divorce rumors plaguing her and Ben via her website, On The JLo.
"I found out some great news and it's all because of YOU! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!" she began.
"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," J.Lo added before again thanking fans.
Despite the entertainer's vague comment, rumors have intensified after Bennifer's Beverly Hills mansion apparently hit the market.
Are J.Lo and Ben Affleck still on the road to reconciliation?
Per the Daily Mail, pics of Ben and Jen's lavish home that they purchased last May hit Zillow on June 1 and June 5, though the property is listed as "sold."
While there are a million reasons why the Selena star and the Air director's home are on the real estate website, the couple have seemingly made some steps towards reconciling as of late!
Cover photo: Collage: ARTURO HOLMES & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP