Jennifer Lopez subtly addresses "negativity" amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez coyly touched on the "negativity" in the world as rumors continue that her marriage to Ben Affleck (l.) is in peril. © Collage: ARTURO HOLMES & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old Let's Get Loud hitmaker gushed over the success of her Netflix movie Atlas and subtly addressed the divorce rumors plaguing her and Ben via her website, On The JLo.

"I found out some great news and it's all because of YOU! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!" she began.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," J.Lo added before again thanking fans.

Despite the entertainer's vague comment, rumors have intensified after Bennifer's Beverly Hills mansion apparently hit the market.