Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the mend?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be making progress after their recent family outing!

Are things starting to turn around for Jennifer Lopez (r.) and Ben Affleck? © Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

According to Page Six, Bennifer's latest sighting is a "good sign" amid talk that the spouses' are reportedly not in a good place.

Over the weekend, the 54-year-old entertainer and the 51-year-old Oscar-winner were captured attending Ben's son Samuel's basketball game, which an insider dished is a positive thing.

"It's a good sign they were at the game together," a tipster said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Bennifer was also pictured displaying some subtle PDA and looked to be in good spirits.

Perhaps things are turning around for the pair as their two-year anniversary approaches after all!

The Atlas star reunited with Ben in 2021, two decades after they first split, and they wed in 2022.

Lately, reports have alleged that the two are living separately amid growing marital problems as Ben films his newest movie, The Accountant 2.