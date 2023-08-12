Jennifer Lopez bares her booty during Italy getaway
Italy - Jennifer Lopez is living that dolce vita while enjoying her time in Italy!
Suns out, buns out!
The "ageless" multi-hyphenate star got cheeky amid her Italian getaway.
The viral pics dropped on Thursday showed J.Lo basking in the sun while lounging on a striped chair in a white bikini, with a thong bottom that flaunted her toned booty.
Mrs. Affleck complimented the sexy look with a multicolored head wrap, gold hoop earrings, and aviator shades.
The snaps appear to be from a shoot for her Delola cocktail ad, as she also dropped promo pics on Instagram the day before.
"Back in my element," she captioned the pics, where she posed in the stringy swimwear plus a straw hat with a green ribbon. She accessorized with a silver bucket filled with various flavors of her premixed cocktail line.
J.Lo's latest look follows her iconic 54th birthday celebrations, where she was showered with love by her hubby Ben Affleck and close friends.
Per pics she shared via her newsletter On The JLo, the Let's Get Loud singer rocked more bikinis and broke out into a dance on top of a table.
