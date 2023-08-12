Jennifer Lopez bares her booty during Italy getaway

Italy - Jennifer Lopez is living that dolce vita while enjoying her time in Italy!

Jennifer Lopez showed off her curvy figure in a thong bikini during a promo shoot in Italy for her Delola cocktail line. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/jlo

Suns out, buns out!

The "ageless" multi-hyphenate star got cheeky amid her Italian getaway.

The viral pics dropped on Thursday showed J.Lo basking in the sun while lounging on a striped chair in a white bikini, with a thong bottom that flaunted her toned booty.

Mrs. Affleck complimented the sexy look with a multicolored head wrap, gold hoop earrings, and aviator shades.

The snaps appear to be from a shoot for her Delola cocktail ad, as she also dropped promo pics on Instagram the day before.

"Back in my element," she captioned the pics, where she posed in the stringy swimwear plus a straw hat with a green ribbon. She accessorized with a silver bucket filled with various flavors of her premixed cocktail line.

J.Lo's latest look follows her iconic 54th birthday celebrations, where she was showered with love by her hubby Ben Affleck and close friends.