Jennifer Lopez kicks off the week with smiles and sexy lingerie

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post proved she's still on cloud nine following her recent birthday festivities.

Jennifer Lopez modeled sexy Italian lingerie following her 54th birthday celebration. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/jlo

54 never looked better!

On Monday, J.Lo kicked off the new week by modeling a head-turning lingerie set from her JLo x Intimissimi collaboration.

Mrs. Affleck was all smiles in the series of snaps, where she flaunted her insane frame in a deep blue matching bra and thong set.

The lingerie worn underneath a printed kimono robe featured an elegant gold chain in the center of the bralette and on the sides of the underwear.

"Happy Monday, have a great week everyone!" the Mother star captioned the dump.

Since it appears J.Lo had the time of her life ringing in her birthday, it's easy to see why she's in good spirits. The multi-hyphenate artist dropped rare snaps from her July 24 bash in her On the JLO newsletter. The pics featured some PDA-filled pics with her hubby Ben Affleck, where she looked stunning in a silver glitter chainmail slipdress, as well as pics of her Valentino bikini and a dance break on a tabletop.

"I always liked having my birthday in July!" she wrote. "The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed. Who else has a summer bday? How's your summer going?"