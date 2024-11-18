Jennifer Lopez continues revenge dress streak at Governor's Awards!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez dazzled the red carpet in yet another so-called " revenge dress " at this year's Governors Awards !

Jennifer Lopez shut down the red carpet at this year's Governor's Awards in a dazzling gown. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Four plus four equals ate, which is exactly what the 55-year-old hitmaker did at the 15th annual ceremony.

J.Lo wowed the crowd outside the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in yet another head-turning fit amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The Atlas star rocked a sleeveless mesh gown that featured detailed beading all throughout that was held together by her diamond-encrusted collar.

She completed the attire with a billowing black train plus a dark metallic clutch while her signature honey-blonde tresses were styled in loose waves and a sleek middle part.

If there's one thing that J.Lo knows how to do, it's leave her fans speechless with her stunning fits!

The Let's Get Loud singer's latest appearance follows her bewitching ensemble at the LA premiere for the Wicked movie, a brown-and-cream cut-out gown by Zuhair Murad.