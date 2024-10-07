Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as she reflects on major music career milestone

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez made an emotional return to the American Music Awards amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez's emotional interview played during the 50th annual American Music Awards ceremony. © AMERICAN BROADCASTING COMPANIES, INC. / ABC / AFP

The 55-year-old entertainer didn't attend the music ceremony in person this year, but she made a lasting impression with her touching taped interview.

In the clip, J.Lo reflected on the AMAs' 50th anniversary while rocking a pink pussybow silk blouse.

The Let's Get Loud singer said, "It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl."

Throwback footage of her 2001 performance flashed on the screen, with Jennifer adding, "Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it's directly from the people that you make the music for. It's just a humbling experience."

She concluded, "Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now. And I'm excited for the next 50 years of music, and magic."