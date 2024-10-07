Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as she reflects on major music career milestone

Forever a fly girl! Jennifer Lopez looked back at her at her 2001 American Music Awards performance for the annual ceremony's 50th celebration.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez made an emotional return to the American Music Awards amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez's emotional interview played during the 50th annual American Music Awards ceremony.
The 55-year-old entertainer didn't attend the music ceremony in person this year, but she made a lasting impression with her touching taped interview.

In the clip, J.Lo reflected on the AMAs' 50th anniversary while rocking a pink pussybow silk blouse.

The Let's Get Loud singer said, "It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl."

Throwback footage of her 2001 performance flashed on the screen, with Jennifer adding, "Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it's directly from the people that you make the music for. It's just a humbling experience."

She concluded, "Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now. And I'm excited for the next 50 years of music, and magic."

Despite the Atlas star's divorce from Ben – whom she cozily reunited with just last month – J.Lo is moving to the beat of her own drum!

Cover photo: AMERICAN BROADCASTING COMPANIES, INC. / ABC / AFP

