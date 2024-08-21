What pushed Jennifer Lopez to file for divorce from Ben Affleck?
Los Angeles, California - It's over...again! More insight into Jennifer Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck has come to light after the bombshell split.
The 55-year-old entertainer's love may not cost a thing, but per People, her patience is another story!
An insider spilled that J.Lo came to the painful decision to end her marriage to the 52-year-old Oscar winner because "it's time to move on" for various reasons.
The tipster explained, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."
The Selena star officially filed for divorce on August 20 – the second anniversary of their Georgia ceremony – but listed April 26, 2024 as their separation date.
Fans react to news of J.Lo and Ben's second split
The insider added that the Justice League star "hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work."
"It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself," they added.
Rumors about Bennifer's marital problems first hit the internet not long after J.Lo and Ben apparently separated, with the couple subsequently spending majority of the summer apart.
Meanwhile, fans have reacted to the end of Bennifer 2.0 on social media in epic style, with many believing that this won't be the last time the two give love another go!
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran & VALERIE MACON / AFP