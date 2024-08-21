What pushed Jennifer Lopez to file for divorce from Ben Affleck?

Los Angeles, California - It's over...again! More insight into Jennifer Lopez 's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck has come to light after the bombshell split.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) has reportedly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after the pair sparked split rumors earlier this year. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 55-year-old entertainer's love may not cost a thing, but per People, her patience is another story!

An insider spilled that J.Lo came to the painful decision to end her marriage to the 52-year-old Oscar winner because "it's time to move on" for various reasons.

The tipster explained, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."

The Selena star officially filed for divorce on August 20 – the second anniversary of their Georgia ceremony – but listed April 26, 2024 as their separation date.