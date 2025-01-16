Jennifer Lopez makes generous donation amid devastating LA wildfires

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez got a shoutout from a fire relief program after donating to support LA wildfire relief efforts.

Jennifer Lopez dropped a hefty donation amid the ongoing LA wildfires. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old Let's Get Loud singer was mentioned by a marketing agency, A List, on the company's Instagram Story for her "generous" donation.

A representative shared in the video, "We got the most incredible, generous, beautiful note from Jennifer Lopez."

She added, "We got the most incredible amount of stuff, the hugest amount of donations. So, A, Oh my god, Jennifer Lopez, you're amazing. B, People are asking how we're doing. This is all incredibly grassroots."

Per People, A List created a grassroots fire relief program that helps distribute clothing and essentials to families affected by the ongoing wildfires.

J.Lo previously lent her support amid the tragic fires by promoting the Boys and Girls Clubs of LA.