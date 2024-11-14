Jennifer Lopez makes her stellar return to the stage amid Ben Affleck divorce

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jennifer Lopez got loud for the crowd at the Elie Saab Fashion Show in her first performance since her Ben Affleck split !

Jennifer Lopez dazzled in her first stage performance since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

J.Lo reminded the world why she'll always be "Jenny From the Block" in her first stage appearance since filing for divorce from the Oscar-winner.

The 55-year-old Can't Get Enough hitmaker performed at the 45th annual runway event in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and stunned the crowd with a nearly eight-minute set.

J.Lo kicked off the performance with a riveting rendition of Gloria Gaynor's classic song I Will Survive while on a suspended platform adorned with feathers.

She then went on to perform a medley of her hit songs On the Floor, Let's Get Loud, and Waiting for Tonight.

As for her wardrobe, the Atlas star upped the ante in fashion as she dazzled in a glittery bodysuit covered in fringe details plus matching heeled boots.