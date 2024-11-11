Jennifer Lopez "not looking for anybody" after divorce from Ben Affleck – but what about him?

Los Angeles, California - Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez 's ex-husband Ben Affleck is reportedly open to date other people again after their unfortunate split.

Don't expect it to happen anytime soon, though!

According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed the 52-year-old actor is "open to it" when it comes to dating, but his focus is elsewhere.

"Ben has other priorities that are more important," they said.

He currently has 9 movies in the works as a producer, including upcoming films The Accountant 2 and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Meanwhile J.Lo, who filed for divorce from Ben in August, seems to be basking in her newfound single status.

In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, she told comedian Nikki Glaser, "I'm not looking for anybody," and said that she is excited about being single.

Her friends and family, however, "want to see her get out there again and finally get her happily ever after."