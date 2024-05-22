Jennifer Lopez makes surprising statement amid Ben Affleck split speculation

Los Angeles, California - As breakup rumors continue to follow Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 54-year-old On the Floor singer has surprised fans with an emotional statement.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) praised the support of her family as the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck remains uncertain. © Monica Schipper/Getty Images via AFP

Ben and Jen hardly ever appear together in public anymore, and the 51-year-old Argo star stirred more chatter by ditching his wedding ring.

Now, the couple seems to have had enough of the speculation and has decided to go on the offensive.



At the premiere of her new Netflix film, Atlas, on Monday, Jennifer spoke candidly about her personal life – and she had nothing but kind words for her family.

"One thing you can always trust in [is] family," she told Entertainment Tonight, seeming to smile away the speculation.

While the message surely alluded to her 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, it is likely also a nod to her husband of nearly two years.

Shortly after, Ben seemed to take his own shot at the chatter as he put his wedding ring back on for dinner with friends in Santa Monica, per Page Six.