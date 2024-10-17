Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take different paths as they navigate shock split
Los Angeles, California - While Jennifer Lopez is reportedly embracing her independence, Ben Affleck has started looking ahead amid their divorce!
As Bennifer continues moving forward with their divorce, tipsters have given more insight into how the exes are dealing with their split.
An insider spilled to PEOPLE that the 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor is keeping busy amid his shock split from his wife of two years.
They explained, "Ben's very focused on work and his kids.
The source added that Ben is "staying busy and happy," plus honing on his collaboration with Matt Damon.
The source noted that the Justice League star is "very close with Matt."
"Matt is Ben's confidant. Matt always knows exactly what's going on with Ben. They also enjoy working together."
Is Jennifer Lopez done with romance after split from Ben Affleck?
Ben's BFF is also reportedly still close with J.Lo, as the pair were spotted together last month in close proximity at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Meanwhile, the Atlas star seemingly hinted at being done with romance – for now, at least – during her recent sit-down with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine.
The Get Right hitmaker told the site, "For those of us who are romantics and love being in a relationship, we have this idea that we need to grow old with someone to feel whole and happy. But that's not the case."
Does this mean that J.Lo is looking to stay single after her divorce is finalized?
