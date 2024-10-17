Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take different paths as they navigate shock split

Los Angeles, California - While Jennifer Lopez is reportedly embracing her independence, Ben Affleck has started looking ahead amid their divorce !

Despite Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (l.) having a cozy reunion, the exes are still moving on amid their divorce. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As Bennifer continues moving forward with their divorce, tipsters have given more insight into how the exes are dealing with their split.

An insider spilled to PEOPLE that the 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor is keeping busy amid his shock split from his wife of two years.

They explained, "Ben's very focused on work and his kids.

The source added that Ben is "staying busy and happy," plus honing on his collaboration with Matt Damon.

The source noted that the Justice League star is "very close with Matt."

"Matt is Ben's confidant. Matt always knows exactly what's going on with Ben. They also enjoy working together."