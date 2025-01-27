Jennifer Lopez performs surprise DJ set at the Sundance Film Festival!
Park City, Utah - Jennifer Lopez reminded everyone that she's still Jenny from the Block at the Sundance Film Festival!
The multi-hyphenate entertainer surprised the Sundance crowd after attending the premiere of her latest movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
For the premiere, J.Lo made everyone's spider senses tingle with her black-and-silver spiderweb lace gown from Valdrin Sahiti which she paired with a fluffy white fur coat.
After the musical drama received a standing ovation, the Let's Get Loud artist headed over to TAO Park City where she shocked everyone by stepping behind the DJ booth for a surprise set!
J.Lo slipped into a a flowy beige jacket and matching pants for her unexpected gig where she performed some of her smash hits for 10 minutes, including All I Have and Jenny from the Block.
J.Lo also gave a tearful speech at the festival, telling the crowd, "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life."
The Atlas star also revealed that her lifelong dream was to star in a musical, adding, "That was always my goal, and this is the first time that I actually got to do it."
