Jennifer Lopez reportedly has her eyes on Hollywood "hunks" after divorce!

Los Angeles, California - After already sparking new dating rumors, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready to have some fun amid her divorce from Ben Affleck!

Is Jennifer Lopez already looking for love after splitting from Ben Affleck? © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

According to Closer, the 55-year-old entertainer wants to show the world that she can "bag a young Hollywood man" after filing for divorce from the Air director.

An insider revealed that J.Lo has "fully closed the book on Ben" and "is already looking ahead to moving on with her life."

As for who she's looking to woo next, the source explained that the Atlas star likes the idea of dating a "hunk" like "Joe Jonas or Zac Efron."

Yet the tipster stressed that Jennifer isn't looking for anything serious right now, adding, "She wants to let the world know she is ready to have some fun again after going through a really dark time with Ben."

Meanwhile, it seems that J.Lo and Ben's kids have reportedly broken their silence regarding their respective parents' split!