Jennifer Lopez reportedly has her eyes on Hollywood "hunks" after divorce!
Los Angeles, California - After already sparking new dating rumors, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready to have some fun amid her divorce from Ben Affleck!
According to Closer, the 55-year-old entertainer wants to show the world that she can "bag a young Hollywood man" after filing for divorce from the Air director.An insider revealed that J.Lo has "fully closed the book on Ben" and "is already looking ahead to moving on with her life."
As for who she's looking to woo next, the source explained that the Atlas star likes the idea of dating a "hunk" like "Joe Jonas or Zac Efron."
Yet the tipster stressed that Jennifer isn't looking for anything serious right now, adding, "She wants to let the world know she is ready to have some fun again after going through a really dark time with Ben."
Meanwhile, it seems that J.Lo and Ben's kids have reportedly broken their silence regarding their respective parents' split!
Have J.Lo and Ben Affleck's kids been affected by their divorce?
Per ET, a source dished that the pair's five blended kids "hope to stay friends and in each other lives."
The Maid in Manhattan star welcomed her twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Oscar winner shares his children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Despite Bennifer going their separate ways, the insider explained that J.Lo and Ben are focused on "making sure that their kids know how loved they are and they'll be supported on both sides as they navigate their new normal."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo