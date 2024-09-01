Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce: "Oh, it was a summer"
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez proved she's "unbothered" in the wake of her divorce from Ben Affleck as she reflected on her summer in a new post.
The 55-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday to share an eclectic photo dump with the cheeky caption, "Oh, it was a summer."
The first pic saw J.Lo posing for a mirror selfie in a black long-sleeve top and dark jeans, while the second entry appeared to give the first nod to her recent romance troubles.
"Everything is unfolding in divine order," the image's text read.
Elsewhere in the post, the On the Floor artist shared a glimpse at life with her kiddos and their pets, along with a few more photos of herself smiling with friends and in some stunning solo shots.
She doubled down on her chill vibe with another snap that featured a shirt reading, "she's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."
"Unbothered" indeed, as her photos certainly prove that she had quite a lovely summer – despite the painful decision to end her marriage.
After months of breakup rumors, J.Lo was ultimately the one to file for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage last month.
Jennifer Lopez is "unbothered" after filing for divorce
Bennifer's love reunion in 2021 – nearly two decades after they called off their engagement in 2003 – won the hearts of pop culture enthusiasts around the world, but it became clear earlier this year that they had hit a rough patch.
The pair spent the entire summer on different coasts, and they put their shared mansion up for sale back in July.
Insiders have spilled that Jennifer wanted to try to save the relationship – as evidenced by her decision to call off her world tour in order to spend time with family.
But Ben was reportedly unwilling to put in the work, and J.Lo knew it was "time to move on," per tipsters.
After their split went public, the Gone Girl actor was rumored to be starting up a new romance with Kick Kennedy, but his rep has since denied the chatter.
