Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck divorce: "Oh, it was a summer"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez proved she's "unbothered" in the wake of her divorce from Ben Affleck as she reflected on her summer in a new post.

Jennifer Lopez proved she's "unbothered" in the wake of her divorce from Ben Affleck (c.) as she reflected on her summer in a new post. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

The 55-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday to share an eclectic photo dump with the cheeky caption, "Oh, it was a summer."

The first pic saw J.Lo posing for a mirror selfie in a black long-sleeve top and dark jeans, while the second entry appeared to give the first nod to her recent romance troubles.

"Everything is unfolding in divine order," the image's text read.

Elsewhere in the post, the On the Floor artist shared a glimpse at life with her kiddos and their pets, along with a few more photos of herself smiling with friends and in some stunning solo shots.

She doubled down on her chill vibe with another snap that featured a shirt reading, "she's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."

"Unbothered" indeed, as her photos certainly prove that she had quite a lovely summer – despite the painful decision to end her marriage.

After months of breakup rumors, J.Lo was ultimately the one to file for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage last month.