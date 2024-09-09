Is Jennifer Lopez dating a famous athlete after her divorce?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has ignited new romance chatter with a star athlete amid her shocking divorce from actor Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez may be getting the ultimate revenge amid her divorce from Ben Affleck! © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After slaying in her "revenge dress" at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 55-year-old hitmaker has the streets talking that she may be ready to move on from her estranged hubby!

It all began when J.Lo had an interesting exchange with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler under one of her recent Instagram posts.

Weeks ago, the Jenny From the Block singer hopped on the viral "demure" challenge while promoting her Delola spritz line.

Yet eagle-eyed fans noticed Jimmy, who – FYI – is single, comment, "Would it be too modest of you to respond to my DM?"

The Atlas star flirtatiously replied, "Do you have a ring?" Okay, Jenny!

The banter doesn't solidify that J.Lo's officially dating Jimmy Buckets, but it does hint that the Unstoppable actor is ready to mingle after filing for divorce from Ben!