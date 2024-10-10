Jennifer Lopez reveals the one career move her team advised her not to do!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has sounded off on the one gig she took against her team's wishes!

Jennifer Lopez (c.) says her advisors told her not to appear on American Idol as a judge because it would damage her career. © Frederick M. Brown / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During the 55-year-old hitmaker's chat with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine this week, J.Lo spilled the tea on her career journey.



The Let's Get Loud singer admitted that she took a huge risk when she became a judge on American Idol's tenth season.

Jennifer explained, "I'll do things that could be risky because I believe that they're going to turn out OK. I'd done all these big movies and made these albums, and now they're asking me to do reality TV."

She noted that her advisers were against the gig because she would be "reduced to just a reality star" since such shows were "looked down upon" at the time.

The Maid in Manhattan star added, "I love music, and I love mentoring people, and I wanted to share the things that I knew about the business. So it became more about, 'What do I think I can do with this?'"