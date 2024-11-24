Jennifer Lopez says she "let go of her ego" while acting in her ex Ben Affleck's film

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez shared how she lost herself while performing in her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck's film , Unstoppable.

Jennifer Lopez shared how she lost herself while performing in the film Unstoppable. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

J.Lo recently explained in an interview with Amazon/MGM how she approached the role of Judy Robles, the mother of wrestler Anthony Robles.

"It was an honor to be a part of Anthony Robles and to play Judy," the Let's Get Loud singer shared.

"I approached the role with a complete lack of ego where you have to go in there and have so much respect for the person you are playing because it's her story."

She continued, saying, "I disappeared, there was no Jennifer, no J. Lo. That person on the screen is just Judy. Luckily, I got to spend time with her and see who she was alone and as a mother."

The 55-year-old hitmaker's performance in the upcoming sports drama was previously praised by Affleck.